Sterile moth program aims to protect local almond, pistachio grows

Sterile moths taking off from an airport in Shafter this week are the latest recruits for a test program local almond and pistachio growers hope will lead to the eradication of one of their worst enemies.
Planes loaded with navel orangeworms, all of them raised and irradiated in Phoenix, Ariz., will fly from Minter Field to Fresno County. There they will be released and, if all goes well, mate with wild populations without producing offspring.
The flights are designed to help scientists determine how many of the sterile insects are needed to overwhelm a given pest population. Another goal is to test whether the human-raised moths can be effectively released into the wild using the same equipment that was deployed in the successful U.S. eradication of the cotton pest pink bollworm.
The navel orangeworm is a top concern for growers of almonds and pistachios, Kern's third and fourth top-grossing crops in 2020 at $1.1 billion and $945 million, respectively. Not only does the insect eat the crops, but they can introduce a fungus for which international tolerance levels are low. Processors pay less for crops containing evidence of the pest.
Growers have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the sterile moth project, which builds on work done by the California Natural Resource Board. The effort is in its third year as a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
The program's budget stands at $8.1 million, up from an earlier allocation of $6 million. Richard Matoian, president of the American Pistachio Growers, said by email that industry is pushing for a $12 million appropriation next year on the way to, ideally, $21 million, based on federal projections of how much it might cost to scale up the effort.
"This is a great project because, if successful, it will reduce the number of sprays and the total amount of pesticides used," Matoian wrote.
Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California, said by email his organization has monitored the results of the federal program. The board supports development of new crop pest management solutions, "especially for navel orangeworm, almonds' No. 1 pest," he wrote.
Sterile moths are not the industry's only weapon against the insect. Pesticides are also used to fight the pest, as are so-called sanitation efforts — which can be as simple as making sure no nuts are left in the orchard for pests to feed on after harvest. Another strategy uses a pheromone-based approach called mating disruption.
Initially, sterile moths from Phoenix were released over Lost Hills. That stopped when the grower whose orchard was the site of the release also introduced mating disruption, whose use of pheromones makes it hard to trap males for testing to determine how well the sterile moth program works.
A big question now is how to ensure enough moths will survive being released at speeds of 100 mph or more at no lower than 500 feet elevation, said Bob Klein, manager of the California Pistachio Research Board.
"There are a number of technical issues that have to be worked out," Klein said. He estimated that if things go well, the sterile moth program might be ready a full rollout in as soon as five years.