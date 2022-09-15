Stepfather convicted of sexual abusing stepdaughter

A Kern County jury convicted a man of sexual assault Tuesday, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.
Tomas Tirado Mendoza was found guilty of all three felony charges brought against him, including: digital penetration of a minor 10 years of age or younger; lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14; and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Mendoza, the stepfather of the victim, entered the victim's bedroom in Delano on June 29, 2019, and sexual assaulted the victim, abuse that continued for several years until it was reported to authorities, according to a news release from the DA's Office.
An investigation by law enforcement revealed Mendoza abuse entailed multiple instances of inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.
Senior deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office's Delano substation were able to gather evidence corroborating the victim’s accounts of abuse and present that evidence before the jury.
During the trial, Mendoza testified and attempted to deny responsibility for his actions. The jury’s verdict makes clear that Mendoza’s denials were not credible in light of evidence that established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt for the yearslong sexual abuse of the child victim, the release states.
Tirado Mendoza faces a sentence of 15 years to life plus an additional 16 years in prison at an Oct. 12 hearing.