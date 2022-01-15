'Step up and help out': Bakersfield animal shelter urges adoption of big dogs amid surge

Big dogs are taking up too much space at the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, and city officials hope a swell of community support can help ease pressure on the system.
The city is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage local residents to adopt large dogs, which currently take up around 75 percent of the space at the local shelter.
“We have way too many animals here in our shelter, and in the community, just everywhere,” said Nicole Gitzke, communication coordinator for the Animal Care Center. “We just need people to step up and help out. If they have the space in their heart and home to help out, that makes space in our shelter that really needs it.”
Large dogs, such as huskies, pit bulls and German shepherds, are popular, but families sometimes hesitate to adopt them because they worry they need a large home with a big backyard to keep these animals satisfied. But Gitzke said that’s just a misconception.
“We have some dogs where all they want to do is sit on the couch and lay around,” she said. “You don’t have to have a big house to have a big dog. You can take them on walks. You can do a lot of things to stimulate them rather than them just sitting inside all day.”
Still, the public hesitancy has caused a buildup of big dogs at the animal shelter. Gitzke estimated that roughly 150 of approximately 200 dogs housed at the shelter are more than 40 pounds.
The lack of space, in addition to a distemper outbreak first reported last week, has caused the shelter to shut its doors to new intakes. To try to make room for the animals officials know are in need of shelter, both the Bakersfield Animal Care Center and Kern County Animal Services are participating in the “Live Large — Adopt a Big Dog” campaign with about 20 other Southern California shelters.
From Saturday to Jan. 31, the Animal Care Center will waive adoption fees for all dogs, including those under 40 pounds, to incentivize adoptions and fosters.
Kern County Animal Services, which is also participating in the campaign, is discounting its adoption fee to $22, and providing a short-term supply of dog food to new dog owners. In addition, the county will hold two free pet vaccination clinics from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Jan. 25 to administer the distemper vaccine at its 3951 Fruitvale Ave. location.
All participating agencies have committed to waiving or discounting fees at least for dogs 40 pounds and over.
Best Friends hopes to get 500 dogs into homes within two weeks. The organization named the campaign after the propensity by California residents to “live large.”
“We thought, ‘Hey, if you want to live large, adopt a big dog and you’ll get a lot of fun and love in your life,'’’ said Best Friends Public Relations Manager Michelle Sathe.
She added that those who are unable to adopt should consider fostering.
“That’s a great opportunity, because everything is paid for, the food, the supplies, the medical care, and you’re basically the gateway to helping that dog find that great forever home,” she added. "Because fosters help us get information on what a dog is like in a home environment.”
For the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the campaign comes at a difficult time. A distemper outbreak has already caused the shelter to euthanize more than 100 dogs over the past few months, and the facility has reached out to a leading distemper expert to come up with a response plan.
The contagious disease is incurable and often fatal, and is spread through direct contact from an infected animal. The city has urged Bakersfield residents not to pick up stray dogs due to the risk of an infected dog spreading the disease to animals at home.
Still, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center is moving forward with the adoption and foster campaign with precautions.
“There is always a chance a dog could be exposed to a disease whether it’s our shelter, another shelter or even a breeder. That is why we push to make sure people keep their pets up to date on vaccines to help prevent the spread of diseases,” Gitzke said in an email to The Californian. “We are testing dogs daily to see who is sick/isn’t and are moving them away to quarantine, if they are sick. We are taking as many proactive steps as we can.”