Stealing history: State historic markers disappear in Bakersfield and across the state

Ray Najera was in downtown Bakersfield this weekend, so he stopped at Central Park to check out California Historical Landmark No. 690, which had stood at the edge of the park for five or six years.
He found the boulder where the monument’s bronze plate was once attached. But the metal plaque had vanished.
"When I walked up, I saw the plaque was missing," Najera said Monday. "I told my wife, 'You're not going to believe this.'"
But in truth, they didn't have any trouble believing it.
As executive director and founder of the California Landmark Foundation, Najera has been dedicated to documenting, maintaining and preserving the state's historical landmarks for future generations.
"I've come across 37 missing plaques in my travels so far," said Najera, who has visited well over 700 of the 1,114 state landmarks in California.
But keeping the number of missing plaques current is no easy task.
"It's an uphill battle," he said. Because they keep disappearing.
"There is nothing more depressing than a bare historical marker missing a plaque," Najera said on the organization's website.
"What does one do with a stolen California historical plaque? Is it hanging somewhere in someone's man cave next to a neon Bud light sign?"
Landmark No. 690 — the one now missing in downtown Bakersfield — had marked the last home of Alexis Godey, a frontiersman and scout who acted as guide for John C. Frémont's expedition through the Kern area in 1843-44. Godey lived in the area of 19th Street from 1883 until his death in 1889.
The marker was intact when Najera saw it about a month ago. So the theft of the informational metal plate was relatively recent, he said.
And it's not the only landmark missing its plaque in Kern County.
Ken Hooper, president of the Kern County Historical Society, said he believes there are four landmarks — out of 49 in Kern County — that have missing metal plates.
According to Hooper, the California Office of Historic Preservation required the use of bronze for official California historic markers to make sure the appearance of the markers remained uniform.
"I found this out when the Kern County Historical Society replaced the Garces Baptismal Site marker near Woody — and the McKittrick Brea Pit marker a few years ago," Hooper said in a text. "The cost is outrageous — $20,000-plus per marker."
Hooper said he asked whether the state office would pay for the replacement.
The answer was no, Hooper said.
"Since 2015, we have used forged aluminum," he said, which comes in at about $1,000 per marker.
In the meantime, Hooper may have come up with an answer to the theft problem.
"I use several tubes of Locktite Epoxy to secure them to the building or concrete base," he said. "Those markers aren’t going anywhere."
In contrast, the Godey marker had no epoxy on it.