‘Stay out, stay alive’: Officials warn of the dangers of entering swollen Kern River

With rising temperatures approaching 100 degrees this weekend, residents and visitors might be tempted to cool off in the Kern River. But deadly rapids and slipping hazards hide under its calm, refreshing surface — and it could be even worse as the river swells.
The city of Bakersfield issued one of its many annual reminders discouraging everyone from entering the river. Due to this winter’s storms, the Kern River is experiencing historic water flows, which increase the dangers of entering the river.
“It is important to remember the adage: Stay out, stay alive," the city news release implored.
Driving past the mouth of the canyon into the Kern River Valley, the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team has signs in English and Spanish that warn travelers of the dangers of Kern River. It reads, “Kern River: 317 lives lost since 1968.” It is updated each year.
According to data from Kern County Sheriff's Office public information officer Lori Meza, between 2014 and 2022, 55 people drowned in the Kern River.
“Whether the levels are high or low, it’s still important to always wear a life vest,” Meza said. “Never leave children unattended or even adults.”
Meza said it’s best to stay out of Kern River, but recommended guided tours or professional rafting trips as alternatives to entering the river alone.
Matt Volpert, owner of whitewater rafting business Kern River Outfitters, encourages the public to consider taking a white water rafting trip to stay cool.
“We have the ability to customize each trip to stay safe in the water even in low water years,” he said. “The high water protocols are the same as low water protocols.”
There are many precautions and tips to follow to stay safe, but the main message remains the same: Stay out, and stay alive.