 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘Stay out, stay alive’: Officials warn of the dangers of entering swollen Kern River

With rising temperatures approaching 100 degrees this weekend, residents and visitors might be tempted to cool off in the Kern River. But deadly rapids and slipping hazards hide under its calm, refreshing surface — and it could be even worse as the river swells.

The city of Bakersfield issued one of its many annual reminders discouraging everyone from entering the river. Due to this winter’s storms, the Kern River is experiencing historic water flows, which increase the dangers of entering the river.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases