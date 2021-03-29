Stay Focused Ministries to host Easter community drive-thru

Stay Focused Ministries will be back at it in 2021, hosting its annual community Easter drive-thru on Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from the ministries, the event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. in the back of the Stay Focused office, located at 1225 California Ave.
The event, which is free for all families across the community, will feature the ministries handing out free Easter baskets and food boxes on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be prizes available.
The news release stated that last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled.
Stay Focused elected to hold it again this year, however, and is asking those who attend to utilize the ministries' sanitation stations and wear a facemask.