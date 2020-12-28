Kern County is likely headed into several more weeks of a stringent coronavirus lockdown, although state officials are not expected to make an announcement until Tuesday.
Scheduled to expire on Monday, a regional stay at home order that bans such activity as indoor dining, and only allows outdoor worship at religious centers, will likely continue in most parts of the state, including Kern County, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference on Monday.
“We certainly anticipate that the middle of January is going to be a pretty difficult time in our hospitals, where the cases from this week and next week really start to stack on top of one another, impacting the emergency rooms, our hospital wards and our ICU spaces,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the Health and Human Services Agency, said during the press conference.
Although the majority of the state is experiencing a plateauing of new hospital admissions, Kern County continues to see an increase in hospitalizations, according to the local health department. Other counties, like Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties also are struggling to bring down their hospital rates.
“We need people not to let up their guard,” Ghaly continued, “to take this as seriously as possible so that we can get through the middle of January, the end of January, continue to get the vaccine out into our communities.”
Initially triggered because intensive care unit capacity had dropped precipitously across the state, the latest stay at home order is intended to protect hospitals struggling with a new surge in COVID-positive patients that has lasted for the past month.
The state has split California into five regions, with Kern County falling in the San Joaquin Valley region as part of the order. When it was first rolled out in early December, the stay at home order applied to regions whose ICU capacity had dropped below 15%. On Monday, state data showed intensive care units throughout the San Joaquin Valley region remained at 0% capacity, along with the Southern California region.
Other regions across the state are faring better, with Northern California reaching 29.3% capacity, according to state data.
Still, the county could soon be in a worse position.
“It is too early to know how Christmas activities have impacted our local data,” Kern Public Health Spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email to The Californian. “However, we remain concerned as we saw an increase following Thanksgiving and continue to see increases in our local cases.”
With one holiday weekend done, another is right around the corner. Public health officials have worried travel and gatherings during the holidays will lead to increased cases of COVID-19, and now they are being faced with a double dose.
“We likely will experience, in two weeks, 10, 14, 18 days from now the surges stacked on top of these other surges related to holiday activities,” Newsom said during the press conference, mentioning the state was looking to April 2021 as a potential light at the end of the tunnel.
The city of Bakersfield is continuing to encourage residents to follow state and county public health guidance, including remaining at home as much as possible, socially distancing, avoiding gatherings with people outside your household and wearing face coverings when in public.
“Following these guidelines will help the city re-open its economy fully as quickly as possible by helping limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” city spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email. “We understand the importance of celebrating the holidays and we hope everyone followed the health guidelines while doing so this year.”