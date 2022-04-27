State welcomes federal dollars for helping plug orphan oil wells

State officials outlined plans Wednesday for doing more to cap California's orphan oil and gas wells using new federal money that will help them prioritize work in populated areas most vulnerable to methane leaks and groundwater contamination.
During a morning Zoom conference, Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, in announcing $25 million in federal grants expected to be spent on assessing the situation and selecting wells that present the biggest benefit if properly plugged. Padilla said $140 million more will be made available in the next couple of years to plug wells in California.
Already the state has set aside $200 million to begin to address a list of 5,356 orphan wells across the state for whom no responsible party can be found to properly plug and abandon the sites. Some 18,000 additional idle wells across the state are believed to require permanent plugging.
Crowfoot called the federal commitment "a game-changer" that will allow the state to approach the task on a larger scale while also creating good-paying oilfield jobs.
"We're committed to taking greater scale of action, greater urgency," he said.
Orphan wells have received growing attention in recent years as environmentalists point to the risks they present nearby residents who breathe methane leaking from some facilities that haven't operated in decades. There is also concern about the high costs the state incurs when it must cap wells left behind by oil producers who walked away years ago.
It's unclear where exactly the state will undertake the well plugging and abandonment, which consists of sealing off wells with cement to make sure they don't pollute groundwater or the atmosphere. Crowfoot and the state's oil and gas supervisor, Uduak-Joe Ntuk, said the state will need to perform a detailed review to determine the order in which it should address orphan wells.
Padilla, noting leaky wells release chemicals that cause cancer and accelerate global warming, implicitly called for attention in or near Kern County, the heart of California oil production.
"The Central Valley, in particular, is heavily impacted by thousands of wells," he said.
Ntuk said the state plans to work with local governments to identify wells the state might not even be aware of.
It was unclear from Wednesday's conference how many plug-and-abandonment projects the federal money will pay for. But Ntuk said his agency, the California Geologic Energy Management Division, expects to cap about 1,100 wells using existing money set aside for the work, not counting money expected to come later from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which will dole out the $140 million Padilla referred to.
Well capping, though never a source of oil production, is nevertheless seen by some oil companies as a potential source of revenue.
No company operating in Kern has been more vocal about the potential economic benefits of plugging and abandonment jobs than Dallas-based Berry Corp., whose chief executive and chairman, Trem Smith, said by email Wednesday that California was doing well to address orphan wells as a source of methane.
Smith noted Berry last year acquired an oilfield services company partly because Berry agrees with the state's goal of reducing the number of unused wells.
"We recognize that orphan wells can pose a risk to both the environment and to the communities where these wells are found," he wrote, "and these federal funds will help remediate the wells left behind by irresponsible, now defunct, operators."