State Water Project allocation rises to 30%

The bounty of recent storms arrived Thursday with word from Sacramento that customers of the State Water Project, including districts that serve local farmers, are expected to receive 30 percent of their full allocation this year, up from just 5 percent as of Dec. 1.
Already the biggest allocation for this time of year since 2017, and 2013 before that, the update came with potential upside: The latest estimate takes into account rising reservoir levels but not Sierra Nevada snowpack, which will be factored into next month’s reassessment, potentially leading to a larger allocation.
Though widely welcomed, the California Department of Water Resources’ announcement stirred local frustration over related issues, like inaction on water storage proposals and continuing flows to the ocean, such that any optimism was almost drained from Thursday’s news.
“Odd that we’ve had record or near record precipitation and they can only nudge it up to 30 percent,” Senior Vice President Kevin Andrew at Bakersfield-based farming company Illume Ag said by email. He added that regulations alone are to blame for Kern SWP customers not getting a 100 percent allocation.
Delivering 30 percent of full allocations this year would amount to 1.27 million acre-feet of water to the 29 public water agencies — many of them in Kern — and an estimated 27 million Californians served by the State Water Project.
Credit for the increase went to “extreme weather” in late December and nine atmospheric rivers in early January that the state said helped fill reservoirs and dramatically increase snowpack along the Sierra Nevada. It said the state’s two largest reservoirs ended up gaining about 1.62 million acre-feet, enough to provide for 5.6 million households for a year.
The DWR cautioned that two months remain in the state’s wet season “and California could see a return to warm and dry conditions prior to April 1.” For that reason, the agency urged water consumers to continue using water wisely to help the state adapt to a hotter, drier future and “the possible return of drought.” It added that reassessments will be conducted monthly through spring.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, issued a news release Thursday emphasizing the urgency of increasing water deliveries along the SWP. The state needs to be prepared to raise allocations, he stated, because of upcoming snow surveys, as well as forecasts of additional rain and snow.
His bigger point was that Gov. Gavin Newsom should do more to increase “long-overdue” investment in California’s water infrastructure. State government ought to prioritize funding for water storage and conveyance, he added, while expediting flood protection to safeguard communities.
Fong and others, including board President Patty Poire of the Kern County Farm Bureau, said too much freshwater still flows directly into the ocean, which they called a sign that more should be done to fast-track infrastructure such as water storage.
Poire called DWR’s announcement Thursday positive news for Californians but that the state “could and should be doing more to capture and store water from recent storms.” She called, too, for state officials to pivot from a drought mindset, including lifting the administration’s drought executive order.
Local farmland appraiser and broker Michael G. "Mike" Ming expressed disappointment state officials haven’t done more to make use of the full amount of water from recent storms. He joined others in calling for a reprioritization of water projects.
“We need serious non-political, non-partisan, real science to address our water shortage,” Ming said by email.