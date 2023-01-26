 Skip to main content
State Water Project allocation rises to 30%

Workers trumped the State Water Project coming to Kern County. In 1959, Gov. Pat Brown pushed through legislation and bonds to build the State Water Project.

 Courtesy of Kern County Museum

The bounty of recent storms arrived Thursday with word from Sacramento that customers of the State Water Project, including districts that serve local farmers, are expected to receive 30 percent of their full allocation this year, up from just 5 percent as of Dec. 1.

Already the biggest allocation for this time of year since 2017, and 2013 before that, the update came with potential upside: The latest estimate takes into account rising reservoir levels but not Sierra Nevada snowpack, which will be factored into next month’s reassessment, potentially leading to a larger allocation.

