The state Office of Emergency Services is urging everyone to conserve energy in an effort to avoid power blackouts.
Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. each day through Wednesday.
People are urged to set their thermostat at 78 degrees or higher from 3 to 10 p.m., refrain from using major appliances during that time and turn off unnecessary lights and appliances.
The state offered these tips:
Adjust your thermostat
• During peak hours or when you're not home, remember to set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Setting your air conditioner 5 degrees higher can save up to 20 percent on cooling costs.
• Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning at 72 degrees in the early part of the day (when it is more efficient) then turn your system to 78 or higher during the hottest part of the day when demand is the highest.
• Use smart or programmable features to help maintain energy savings when you're not home.
Close windows and doors
• Keep windows and doors closed to prevent the loss of cooled or heated air.
• On summer nights, open windows to let cooler air in when safe. In the morning before the day starts to heat up, close windows and blinds to keep warm air out.
• Tilt blinds up and close drapes and shades on windows that receive direct sunlight.
Smart energy use
• Turn off unnecessary lighting and use task or desktop lamps with LEDs instead of overhead lights.
• Enable "power management" on all computers and turn off when not in use.
• Unplug phone charges, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use. Taken together, these small items can use as much power as your refrigerator.
Access and functional needs
• Check in on neighbors, friends and family who may be at risk.
• Charge medical devices in off hours and have back ups plan for if the power goes out.
• In addition to traditional community support channels individuals with access and functional needs should reach out to local government for assistance.
• Contact local utilities companies if you are dependent on power for assistive devices.
Major appliance use
• Postpone using major appliances like the oven, dishwasher, clothes washer, and dryer until cooler times of the day to avoid heating up your home.
• Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wait until after 9 p.m. to use these and other major appliances.
• When possible, wash clothes in cold water. About 90 percent of the energy used in a clothes washer goes to water heating.
Clean or replace your filters
• A dirty filter forces your air conditioner and furnace to work harder, wasting money, using more energy or natural gas.
Adjust your water heater
• Turn your water heater down to 120 degree or the "normal" setting. Water heating accounts for about 13 percent of home energy costs.
Conservation programs
• Consider participating in your utility's demand response program. These voluntary programs are short, temporary measures to reduce energy consumption when power supplies are critically low and a Flex Alert has been issued. Contact your local electric utility to learn about your utility's program and incentives they may offer to participate.
(1) comment
So, Navin Gruesome wants an investigation into the Power Outages?!
What appalling hypocrisy. He, Uncle Jerry and their legislative buddies in Sacramento are the sole cause!
In 2011 (under Brown), California passed the Renewables Portfolio Standard setting the mandate at 33 percent renewable energy by 2020. Then in 2015 they doubled down and with the help of Kevin (“All my family members are Illegals”) De Leon, passed SB 350 raising the bar to 50% Renewables by 2030. Then, in 2018 Uncle Jerry struck again with Senate Bill 100, requiring 100% “clean” electricity by 2045.
In 2016, as lieutenant governor, Gruesome led the charge to shut down Diablo Canyon, and as recently as March of this year signed-off on the state’s “climate change” targets that required even further decreases in conventional energy generation.
California’s increasing reliance on Wind and Solar works great,... until the sun goes down and the wind quits (exactly what happens at sundown in the midst of a 110 degree summer heat wave).
Even the ISO warned California back in 2019 that our reliance on Wind and Solar would lead to Blackouts during hot summer days.
Now, Gruesome wants an Investigation into how he helped cause this mess???!!!
The infamous 2001 blackouts contributed to the recall of Governor Davis; maybe history will repeat itself...
