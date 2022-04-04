State updates climate priorities

State government released an updated set of strategies Monday for meeting the increasingly urgent challenges of climate change.
The six-point plan published online at climateresilience.ca.gov calls for doing more to protect vulnerable communities, strengthen public health and safety, reinforce the economy, speed up natural climate solutions, stick to the best available climate science and create partnerships to maximize resources.
The website's debut followed a report Monday by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that warned governments have fallen behind in their efforts to limit temperature increases to 2.7 degrees on average. It said much more will have to be done soon to limit greenhouse gas emissions and avoid devastating impacts such as widespread water shortages, inundation of major cities and unprecedented heatwaves.
Already the impacts are being felt strongly in California, Lauren Sanchez, Gov. Gavin Newsom's senior climate adviser, said during an hourlong conference following the release of the state plan. She said extreme heat, dwindling snowpack and rising sea levels "leave no doubt climate change is here and California is on the front line."
Leaders from across state government pledged as part of the conference to promote broad collaboration and create protections for communities such as those in the San Joaquin Valley that already are dealing with water scarcity and poor air quality from wildfires. Other common themes were inclusion and equity.
"We just need to make sure that vulnerable communities are the first that we are helping and that they're the real focus," Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld said. He added that success will require input from grassroots groups.
Other state officials who weighed in during Monday's conference offered insights into how the state will proceed in different areas of governments.
Natalie Palugyai, secretary of the state Labor and Workforce Development Agency, said her agency expects to work more closely with community, nongovernmental organizations to protect agricultural workers who are among the most impacted by extreme heat but also the least likely to file workplace-related complaints.
Lourdes Castro Ramírez, secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, said addressing the housing shortage during climate change will involve promoting inclusion and strengthening neighborhoods. She said there will be an emphasis on placing new housing near stores, schools, centers of health care and banks.
Chairman David Hochschild of the California Energy Commission noted that the agency has already invested in decarbonizing the state's energy sector but that another $1 billion in work will likely be contracted during about the next decade. Some of that money will be invested in vehicle charging stations, extending the life of large-scale energy storage projects and providing affordable heat pumps for building interiors.
Secretary Karen Ross of the California Department of Food and Agriculture said equity and helping farmers of color will be a priority of her agency. Protecting employees, communities and livestock will also be important going forward, she added.
"We will survive and thrive," she said, "if we have health ecosystems."