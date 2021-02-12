The state has unveiled a new interactive map as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Safe Schools for All Plan that shows the status of every school district in the state.
The map offers a snapshot of the state with data submitted by schools every two weeks. Users can choose to see which elementary, junior or high school districts are open in a given region or the entire state. There are also separate maps to view charter and private schools.
There are three statuses: distance learning, hybrid and in-person, which is when more than 50 percent of the district is in classrooms. Some of the districts in distance learning may have students on campus learning in small cohorts.
Twenty-five of Kern County's 47 districts are considered open for in-person learning.
Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow commended each of the districts for doing their best for students under state guidance.
“Kern County’s 47 individual school districts have made a good faith effort to serve as many students in-person as possible,” she said.
She said small districts opened through the state waiver in September and October. Some slightly larger districts were able to phase in reopening later in fall when the county was in the state’s red tier. The largest districts in Bakersfield used small cohort guidance to offer in-person instruction for those most in need.
This map is part of a larger effort to centralize COVID-related information about schools. Information that is expected to be included on the state's site is outbreaks on campuses, school safety plans, safety hotlines and whether the school has partnered with the state testing laboratory, Valencia Branch Laboratory.
To view the map visit https://maps.schools.covid19.ca.gov/public.html. The state's Safe Schools For All site is at https://schools.covid19.ca.gov.