State unveils emergency order expediting oil buffer-zone law

An oil pumpjack is in situated between houses on La Mirada Drive in this file photo from April 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

California's main oil regulatory agency acted Monday to expedite a new law establishing a 3,200-foot buffer between petroleum production sites and sensitive sites, despite an industry-funded referendum that was expected to delay the new rules.

The state Geologic Energy Management Division called for an emergency order that would impose the terms of State Bill 1137 no later than Jan. 7. The agency said it will file for a review by the Office of Administrative Law to begin as soon as Dec. 28.

