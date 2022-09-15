 Skip to main content
State unveils draft plan for prioritizing work on orphaned oil wells

20220528-bc-leakywells

In this file photo from May, leaky oil wells, marked with blue bins, can be seen from a housing development on Morningstar Avenue.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

State regulators introduced a proposal Thursday afternoon for prioritizing inspections and repairs at oil wells suspected of leaking methane, starting in Kern County.

The California Geologic Energy Management Division unveiled a draft plan for deciding which wells get attention first according to the risks they present to nearby residents, the mechanical integrity of the wells themselves, potential hazards, proximity to disadvantaged communities and possible impacts on sources of drinking water.

