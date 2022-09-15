State unveils draft plan for prioritizing work on orphaned oil wells

State regulators introduced a proposal Thursday afternoon for prioritizing inspections and repairs at oil wells suspected of leaking methane, starting in Kern County.
The California Geologic Energy Management Division unveiled a draft plan for deciding which wells get attention first according to the risks they present to nearby residents, the mechanical integrity of the wells themselves, potential hazards, proximity to disadvantaged communities and possible impacts on sources of drinking water.
The systematic approach proposed Thursday is expected to guide which, of an estimated 5,300 idle wells statewide suspected of having no existing operator, would be first in line for plugging and abandonment work funded by $100 million in state money and up to $165 million from the federal government. Separately, the federal government has awarded $25 million to help California prioritize wells of the greatest concern.
A prioritized list of wells that will get the soonest attention is expected to be released early next year. On Tuesday, a representative of the California Environmental Protection Agency said work will start in Kern County continue from there to other areas of the state.
Leaky oil wells have posed greater concern locally after 45 wells were found in mid-May to be leaking in Bakersfield at an indeterminate rate and duration. All have since been repaired, but regulators said Thursday that, upon reinspection, two of the wells were found to be leaking again. One of them has reportedly been fixed but work continues on the other.
Environmental justice organizations including local groups have pressured the Newsom administration to protect communities living near oil and gas infrastructure from emissions that put residents at greater risk of health problems including adverse birth outcomes, heart disease and respiratory problems, including asthma.
California's oil industry has criticized the administration's focus on well emissions as a political strategy. Without denying leaks are problematic, the industry has said they present minimal health threats and that it makes more sense to focus new regulatory attention on bigger emitters such as dairies and landfills. The Western States Petroleum Association says large oil producers plug and abandon wells according to state guidelines adopted in 2019, but that smaller producers sometimes lack the money necessary to properly plug and abandon idle wells.
Release of the draft well-prioritization system was followed about an hour later by the first monthly meeting of a multiagency methane task force called for in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The group is focused on cutting emissions from petroleum facilities.
During the online meeting, Division Chief Matt Botill of the California Air Resources Board said the state intends to deploy a pair of satellites next year that will monitor oil and gas-related methane emissions in real time. But until that system becomes operable, he said, monitoring and testing work will be done using "boots-on-the-ground techniques."
Yuvaraj Sivalingam, CalGEM's deputy supervisor for policy and administration, said core values in the state's approach to well plugging and abandonment will be climate action, equity, community engagement, public health and safety and industrial responsibility.
The state proposes to use its existing data to help evaluate risks to communities and the environment, Sivalingam said. There will be downhole studies to gauge wells' physical conditions, plus assessments of potential impacts on humans and water.