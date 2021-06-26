State transportation committee allocates funds for Kern road projects

Two state highway projects in Kern County will benefit from money allocated by the California Transportation Commission.
Much of the money comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, according to a Caltrans news release.
Local projects approved include:
• Roadway rehabilitation on Highway 58: $11 million will rehabilitate pavement by grinding and overlaying with rubberized asphalt, repair drainage systems, and upgrade transportation management system elements near McKittrick from the San Luis Obispo County line to Highway 33.
• Roadway rehabilitation on Highway 119: $6.3 million will rehabilitate roadway with asphalt pavement, reconstruct ramp termini at the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp with concrete pavement, widen intersections and shoulders to meet current standards, add bicycle lanes, add a median lane to accommodate two-way turning, install drainage inlets and stormwater basin, and upgrade ADA ramps to current standards from 0.1 miles east of Ashe Road to the Highway 99 separation.