State solicits public comment on pesticide notifications proposal

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is inviting members of the public to comment on a locally significant proposal to develop a statewide system for disseminating advance notice of farmers' plans to treat their crops with dangerous chemicals near homes and other sensitive sites.
The proposal arose after a local group tried to put in place a similar project in the Shafter area. The project ran into opposition and has not advanced, which prompted state officials to move forward with a statewide notification system.
Webinars discussing the state proposal have been scheduled for next week. The first, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, will be in English with a simultaneous Spanish interpretation. The second will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; it will be in Spanish with simultaneous English interpretation.
The notification system is expected to launch in 2023 or 2024.
Anyone wishing to send a comment to the agency about the proposal can email it to ProjectNotify@cdpr.ca.gov.