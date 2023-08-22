Democrat Melissa Hurtado, who represents the 16th State Senate District, officially launched her campaign Tuesday for California’s 22nd Congressional District.
The announcement comes nearly a month after she filed federal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
“As the proud daughter of immigrant parents and someone who grew up in the valley, I am very excited to announce my campaign for Congress,” Hurtado said. “I want to continue working to make meaningful changes to improve our valley communities.”
Well into her second term, Hurtado represents a district that was redrawn last year and which incorporates parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties.
Last winter, she narrowly defeated challenger David Shepard, R-Porterville, for the seat — by a difference of 13 votes — in one of the closest elections in state history. The race, which drew nearly 137,000 ballots, concluded after a two-month recount.
Hurtado’s entry sets up a potential three-way battle for the Central Valley district between her, former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and incumbent Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
“Growing up here, we learn that we have to rely on ourselves and each other to build a better life,” Hurtado said. “I never dreamed that I would be able to achieve what I have and that’s why I am running for Congress.”
The congressional primary will take place on March 5.