State seeks public comments on new rules for oilfield methane controls

Oil pumping units operate in the fog along Rosedale Highway in this file photo from December.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Greenhouse gas emissions from California oil and gas operations are back on the front burner as state regulators revisit rules for detecting and containing methane.

The California Air Resources Board is soliciting public comments on a set of measures being proposed to make the state’s standards align with those required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

