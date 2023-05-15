State seeks public comments on new rules for oilfield methane controls

Greenhouse gas emissions from California oil and gas operations are back on the front burner as state regulators revisit rules for detecting and containing methane.
The California Air Resources Board is soliciting public comments on a set of measures being proposed to make the state’s standards align with those required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The specific regulations under review add to a list of air quality rules, all of them affecting Kern oil producers, that have come before state and regional officials in recent years. The set proposed by CARB are being treated separately from others proposed to accomplish goals such as clamping down on leaks from idle and orphan wells.
In September, the EPA took issue with certain oil and gas methane rules set forth by CARB as part of what’s called its state implementation plan. The federal agency found inconsistencies between California’s regulations and the EPA’s own emissions control guidelines from 2016 related to oil industry emissions controls in areas with unacceptably high levels of ozone, such as the San Joaquin Valley.
CARB has noted that the changes it has proposed are mostly minor or administrative in nature. Some have to do with technology for remote detection of methane releases; others relate to equipment for repairing leaks. The agency faces a deadline of April 1, 2024 for amending relevant portions of the state implementation plan.
Mark Nechodom, senior director for upstream strategy at the Western States Petroleum Association trade group, said the state’s oil industry generally agrees that action should be taken to reduce its methane emissions whenever it is economically and technically feasible to do so.
“In some ways it’s a no-brainer,” he said.
Nechodom said the petroleum industry spends millions of dollars on technologies to cut releases of methane, which is a relatively short-lived but particularly potent greenhouse gas. He added that some aspects of emissions monitoring remain to be negotiated among different parties, such as in the case of low-altitude flyovers by aircraft capable of detecting methane releases.
“It’s really a matter of, what are the best ways to detect and what are the best ways to fix and prevent?” he said. “For me, the operative word would be reasonableness.”
Nechodom pointed out that CARB has acknowledged the oil and gas industry is third on California’s list of the biggest emitters of methane, behind landfills and dairies. He suggested more be done to bring those sources to the table for emissions reductions.
Another industry trade group, the California Independent Petroleum Association, said in a Feb. 10 letter to CARB that one of its priorities was to make sure any amendments to the agency’s rules do not lead to replacement of oil produced in-state by imported crude.
CEO Rock Zierman complained in the letter that industry compliance has become more complex and difficult because the amendments are being considered at the same time as the EPA is looking to come up with new emissions control guidelines — and while regional methane rules are also being amended. He expressed concern about “an endless chasing of our ‘regulatory tails.’”
“CIPA would be interested in sitting down with CARB, the local districts and U.S. EPA in an effort to see if there is a better way to consistently regulate the sector,” he wrote.
A representative of an organization active in promoting action on Central Valley air quality did not respond to a request for comment.
A public review period on the rules opened April 28 and its set to conclude June 12. To submit a comment, main it to Clerks’ Office, California Air Resources Board, 1001 I St., Sacramento, Calif. 95814.
Business editor John Cox can be reached by phone at 661-395-7404.