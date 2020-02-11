State officials are crediting the Bakersfield City Council and the Kern County Board of Supervisors with taking actions that may have protected local residents from an energy-upgrades financing mechanism that has since produced a wave of financial fraud allegations elsewhere in the Central Valley.
Both local political bodies voted in July 2017 to ban local use of federal Property Assessed Clean Energy programs, which allow homeowners to pay for installation of rooftop solar panels and other costly energy investments through annual property tax payments.
Since then, other valley communities have seen multiple fraud cases and other problems related to the program better known as PACE. People unable to keep up with payments have lost their homes, in some instances. Pricey projects were never completed in other cases, or homeowners were overcharged for expensive appliances.
But because of the Council's and the Board of Supervisors' votes, residents of Bakersfield and unincorporated parts of Kern have largely avoided major trouble with the program, representatives of the California Public Utilities Commission and the Contractors State Licensing Board said Tuesday.
Public testimony by the Bakersfield Association of Realtors was a driving force behind the city's and the county's decisions to take what was then a controversial position in opposition to PACE.
BAR officials went on record expressing concerns that homeowners who signed up for rooftop solar and other upgrades would have liens placed on their property. They warned that such an encumbrance would make it hard to sell or refinance a home.
While homeowners in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties have in recent years struggled with bad actors connected to PACE programs, Kern has had relatively few problems "because since 2017 it has not been allowed" in the county, said Sarah Sharpe, an advisor to CPUC Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves.
From the commissioner's perspective, the Council's and the Board of Supervisors' vote banning the program locally "is a good thing because the program for so long went unchecked and was essentially unregulated," Sharpe said.
Between July 2018 and July 2019, the CSLB says it received 913 solar-related consumer complaints, most of them related to PACE. Of those, 56 led to legal actions and 14 were referred for criminal prosecution.
The agency said more than half the complaints involved violations relating to poor workmanship, project abandonment or misrepresentation of contract terms.
There have been complaints related to PACE in Kern, partly because the mechanism was in use prior to being banned locally. Also, the county's ban did not apply to other municipalities in the county, such as Arvin, Delano and Taft, where PACE is offered through a handful of certified companies.
But PACE financing problems are "likely a smaller problem" in the county because of limited use of PAC programs in Kern, CSLB spokesman Rick Lopes said by email.
The new CEO of the local Realtor association, Kim Huckaby, was closely involved with the anti-PACE campaign when it went before the Council and the Board of Supervisors. She said the number of complaints her group has received about the program has fallen drastically since the twin votes in mid-2017.
"It was the right thing to do," she said. "We saw a problem. We saw consumers being hurt. We saw the process of homeownership being hurt."
The California Solar + Storage Association did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
