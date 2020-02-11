SOLAR ENERGY TIPS

A Joint Agency Solar Consumer Protection Strategy task force has been created to address predatory sales tactics in California's disadvantaged communities. The group includes representatives of the CPUC, the CSLB and the state Department of Business Oversight.

The task force has released a list of tips for anyone considering using the PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) program to finance energy upgrades. Here is a summary:

• Don't let anyone pressure you into making a fast decision.

• Know how much electricity you use and what size solar system you'd need.

• Check the status of your solar provider's state contractor's license online at www.cslb.ca.gov.

• If you rely on low-income billing credits, understand that your cost of solar energy may be more than what you pay now.

• Don't rely on a salesperson's word on how much money a solar project will save you.

• Review your contract closely, especially the parts explaining how maintenance, warranty and dispute resolution are handled.

• Remember you have three days to cancel the contract without penalty.