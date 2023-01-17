State’s embattled oil chief resigns

The state official most directly responsible for overseeing California’s Kern-centric oil industry said Tuesday he has stepped down, ending a controversial tenure reflective of the high-stakes war playing out between the industry and environmental activists pushing the Newsom administration to do more to rein in petroleum production.
Uduak-Joe Ntuk, a former Chevron engineer who in October 2019 became the first African-American to serve as state oil and gas supervisor, said by email he was not asked to resign and did so only to focus on his family while moving forward to the next phase of his career. He was succeeded on an interim basis Friday by Gabe Tiffany, chief deputy director of the state Department of Conservation.
Ntuk’s departure elicited contrasting reactions from the industry, which attributed the move to politics, and its opponents in environmental justice and climate advocacy, where the view was that Gov. Gavin Newsom should appoint a stronger steward.
“Uduak being fired is a consequence of his actions,” Cesar Aguirre, community organizer with the Central California Environmental Justice Network, said in a statement. He said Ntuk failed to protect public health, evident in his approval last year of drilling permits within a 3,200-foot buffer separating oilfield operations from homes or other sensitive sites. The law took effect last week.
A spokesman for the trade group Western States Petroleum Association called the departure “not unusual,” implying that Ntuk may have faced pressure to leave.
“It’s a position, clearly … that’s been caught up between politics and policy,” spokesman Kevin Slagle said. “When you serve at the will of the governor, you serve at the will of the governor.”
Ntuk was appointed following a scandal 10 months into the Newsom administration. He took over what was then a $209,940-per-year job after his predecessor was fired over disclosures of a spike in permits for the well-completion practice known as fracking and accusations that senior state oil regulators owned stock in oil companies.
A former City of Los Angeles petroleum administrator who also taught chemical engineering at Cal State Long Beach, Ntuk carried out moves unpopular with oil producers. For example, he imposed a de-facto ban on fracking and, more recently, implemented the buffer-zone law even as the industry works toward certification of a voter referendum that may soon suspend the measure pending statewide balloting in November 2024.
Ntuk said by email he is grateful to Newsom for the opportunity to serve as California’s first African-American state oil and gas supervisor. The position had made him head of the California Geologic Energy Management Division, part of the Department of Conservation.
“I’m incredibly proud of our work at CalGEM over the past three years, especially enacting the nation’s strongest regulations for protecting communities of color from the impacts of oil drilling, moving towards ending the practice of fracking in California and securing more than $100 million in state and federal funding to address the state’s century-long challenge of orphan oil wells,” he wrote.
The department’s director, David Shabazian, said in a statement the agency was deeply thankful for Ntuk’s service and contributions.
Staff attorney Dan Ress with the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment said in a statement the state “can’t just replace one bad actor with another” if it wants to get serious about regulating oil production.
Under Ntuk’s leadership, he stated, CalGEM has remained ineffective and absent in regulating the industry and protecting public health.
“Gov. Newsom has the power to choose new leadership that will prioritize public health, end neighborhood drilling and commit to environmental justice,” Ress added. “We’ll be watching.”
Aguirre said Ntuk should have departed “long ago.”
“Uduak was not aligned with the new mission and this should have happened long ago,” he wrote. “We’ll be watching the Newsom administration closely to see if the administration will make the appropriate changes to get CalGEM right on track.”