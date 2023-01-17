 Skip to main content
State’s embattled oil chief resigns

Uduak-Joe Ntuk

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, a former Chevron engineer, serves as supervisor of California's Geologic Energy Management Division, formerly known as the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.

The state official most directly responsible for overseeing California’s Kern-centric oil industry said Tuesday he has stepped down, ending a controversial tenure reflective of the high-stakes war playing out between the industry and environmental activists pushing the Newsom administration to do more to rein in petroleum production.

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, a former Chevron engineer who in October 2019 became the first African-American to serve as state oil and gas supervisor, said by email he was not asked to resign and did so only to focus on his family while moving forward to the next phase of his career. He was succeeded on an interim basis Friday by Gabe Tiffany, chief deputy director of the state Department of Conservation.

