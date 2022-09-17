 Skip to main content
State’s climate policy and Kern’s energy future fixtures of next month’s California Economic Summit

2022-CES-web-header-1600-1536x479

The California Economic Summit will take place Oct. 27-28 in Bakersfield.

 Image courtesy of the California Economic Summit

Hundreds of policymakers across California will descend upon Mechanics Bank Arena next month for the California Economic Summit to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate change goals and its connection with Kern County’s future as the energy capital of the state.

Not just government officials but anyone affected by public policy stands to benefit from attending the summit Oct. 27-28 to learn about California’s future in housing, homeownership, energy, business, broadband networking and more. The event will also familiarize visitors with the county's culture and generate business for a local hospitality industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

