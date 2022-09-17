State’s climate policy and Kern’s energy future fixtures of next month’s California Economic Summit

Hundreds of policymakers across California will descend upon Mechanics Bank Arena next month for the California Economic Summit to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate change goals and its connection with Kern County’s future as the energy capital of the state.
Not just government officials but anyone affected by public policy stands to benefit from attending the summit Oct. 27-28 to learn about California’s future in housing, homeownership, energy, business, broadband networking and more. The event will also familiarize visitors with the county's culture and generate business for a local hospitality industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit will have events with a main stage speaker, known as plenary sessions, as well as working groups designed to allow local advocates, business owners and others to chat with people intimately involved in penning state legislation.
Local leaders throughout the summit will get a chance to directly influence the legislative session, while also showing off Bakersfield’s diversity of people, geography and economy, said Micah Weinberg, the CEO of California Forward, an advocacy group and event organizer.
”There’s no part of California that people need to go to and learn about more than Kern County,” Weinberg said.
Newsom’s climate change policy has been detrimental to Kern, said Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. He wants people to understand how the county provides the most renewable energy in the state while also producing advancements in renewable energy storage and carbon capture.
Amid the advancement of Newsom’s climate change policy, there must be an adequate supply of energy, he said.
“(It) doesn’t actually exist in state policy at the moment,” Ortiz added, emphasizing the value of bridging the Newsom administration's goals and Kern’s future. Oritz will kick off the summit with a welcome speech.
Weinberg said climate legislation needs to move forward in a way so that people have good jobs and livelihoods. Economic policies must be examined to ensure Kern doesn’t fall behind, he added.
The summit also offers a chance to showcase Kern’s ability to provide commodities amid a drought through research-driven methods, and demonstrate where 21st-century lifestyles come from, Ortiz added.
It’s not lost on event organizer Weinberg this summit will be hosted two weeks before the midterm election in a majority-Republican district featuring prominent California Democrats. The summit is intended to show it’s possible to have bipartisan conversations during a divided time and work on the state’s pressing issues can be done together, he added.
Common political ground will be displayed at a panel featuring the state’s big city mayors — including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh — and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa talking about speedily fixing California’s infrastructure after getting $100 billion from the federal and state governments, Weinberg said.
Newsom's attendance has not yet been confirmed, Weinberg added.
Nick Hill, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, said he’s reserving his judgment on the impact of the summit on African American-owned businesses — including the effects of a working session aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and small-business ownership among people of color. He said similar conventions in the past have rarely helped people of color, but that, even so, he is promoting the event and letting people make their own decision on whether to attend.
Paul Saldaña, director of the city’s Economic and Community Development Department, said he was excited about exchanging ideas with other municipal staffs about problems and solutions in their communities. He was also looking forward to showing off advances Bakersfield has made in addressing issues of homelessness, public safety and infrastructure.
Sacramento policy leaders can get informative tours of Kern County’s diverse geography the day before the summit starts. Among several locations are the National Chavez Center, Tejon Ranch, energy locations and aerospace innovation in eastern Kern County.
Attendees will sample local restaurants, breweries and wineries through a street fair downtown, which will shut down some streets during its opening reception, Saldaña said. Ambassadors will guide them to restaurants featuring their favorite food and shopping experiences.
For two days before the summit, the Kern Community College District will host its own energy summit, featuring speakers from the Newsom administration and federal energy officials who will discuss the future of Kern’s economy, according to Nicole Parra, director of the California Renewable Energy Laboratory at KCCD.
A raft of environmental bills was signed into law Friday by Newsom. Speakers at the summit will provide information about the legislation's impacts on Kern’s economy, how the workforce will need to meet this future and how universities could tailor their degree paths to educate students on these needs, Parra added.
Martin Keller, director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will start the pre-summit, highlighting expertise the lab will bring to local projects focused on energy, she noted. Parra brought up examples such as the carbon capture and sequestration project at Bakersfield College with the microgrid solar project at the downtown Weill Institute.
Downtown restaurant and business owners noted conventions help to bounce businesses back after a rough couple of years. They provide a new clientele and prove Bakersfield can host large conferences.
“I welcome it,” said Shawna Haddad Byers, owner of Two Goats & The Goose. “It’ll be exciting.”
Mexicali Operations Director Michael Guerra said business has rebounded when compared with levels during the pandemic. However, it’s not completely back to the same level, he added.
Guerra roughly estimated the majority of revenue increases could be seen on weekdays because their weekends already tend to be busy. He said if the California Economic Summit brings forth customers like the state wrestling championship held in Bakersfield, sales could roughly increase at least 10 percent to 15 percent on weeknights.
Mayra Chavez, assistant general manager of the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, said she anticipates rooms there being completely booked that week of October. Other hotels will also benefit because the Marriott didn’t have enough rooms available, and so overflow summit attendees were sent to other locations, she said.