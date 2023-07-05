The California Department of Industrial Relations reported Wednesday it has opened investigations of three workplace fatalities in or near Kern County, including one stemming from an accident last fall that resulted in a death in March that state officials did not learn about until last week.
The most recent of the three took place Monday when the owner of a gardening service was found dead at a customer’s home in Bakersfield. The department stated a coroner determined the victim died from cardiac arrest at a time when temperatures hit 96 degrees.
A day earlier, the agency said, the owner of a Gorman tire shop was beneath a bus changing tires when one of two jacks “gave way, causing the bus to fall on him.” It noted the person — who like victims in the other two cases was not identified — died at the scene.
In the third case, DIR reported that an employee fell in a stockroom at a DD’s Discounts store in Bakersfield on Oct. 11 and died March 16. It said the state was notified of the death June 27.
A department spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday on the delay in reporting the March death, citing the pending investigation. The department representative added that once a case is opened, the division has six months to issue citations if safety and health violations are found, which would lead to proposed penalties.