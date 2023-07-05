Slide Breaking News (copy)

The California Department of Industrial Relations reported Wednesday it has opened investigations of three workplace fatalities in or near Kern County, including one stemming from an accident last fall that resulted in a death in March that state officials did not learn about until last week.

The most recent of the three took place Monday when the owner of a gardening service was found dead at a customer’s home in Bakersfield. The department stated a coroner determined the victim died from cardiac arrest at a time when temperatures hit 96 degrees.