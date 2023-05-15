 Skip to main content
State reports Kern’s population shrank 1% in 2022

While its biggest cities grew, Kern was among 46 California counties whose population shrank in 2022, according to a new report that pointed to a 1% decline countywide.

The city of Bakersfield expanded by 0.2%, or about 882 people, placing Bakersfield among 125 cities statewide — and one in three of the state’s 10 largest cities — that gained people. Still, the state report released earlier this month said Bakersfield remains the ninth-largest city in California, with a total population of 408,373.

