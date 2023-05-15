State reports Kern’s population shrank 1% in 2022

While its biggest cities grew, Kern was among 46 California counties whose population shrank in 2022, according to a new report that pointed to a 1% decline countywide.
The city of Bakersfield expanded by 0.2%, or about 882 people, placing Bakersfield among 125 cities statewide — and one in three of the state’s 10 largest cities — that gained people. Still, the state report released earlier this month said Bakersfield remains the ninth-largest city in California, with a total population of 408,373.
Another notable finding was that the city of Delano, with a reported 1.9% increase last year, was one of the state’s 10 fastest growing cities with more than 30,000 residents.
Annual estimates tallied by the California Department of Finance show there were 138,400 fewer Californians at the start of this year as compared with a year before. It marked the third consecutive year of population decline in the country’s most populous state.
An estimated 38.9 million people currently reside in California, or about 1.8% fewer than the state’s population peak of 39.6 million in January 2020. Officials attributed the most recent drop to COVID-19 deaths, falling birth rates and slower immigration, but said the 2022 report “marks a slowdown compared to the recent decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“While foreign immigration to California has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, natural increase has not rebounded,” the report said. “Total births remain low due to fertility declines; while deaths have eased gradually from their pandemic peak, they remain elevated.”
For a state that has long been accustomed to rapid growth and a plurality in the U.S. House of Representatives, the year-over-year decline stands in contrast to the fact that a lot of homes were built in California. Housing growth increased by 0.85%, or 123,350 housing units, its biggest increase since 2008. This includes 20,683 accessory dwelling units, which brings the state total to 14.7 million housing units.
The city of Shafter was among the top five cities statewide where housing production drove population growth, with 5.2% more homes, while Delano was second in Kern County with a 3.9% increase.