On top of limitations imposed by COVID-19 and the heat wave, local ag companies and their workers are now having to deal with extraordinarily poor air quality that has the potential to shut down outdoor work amid the ongoing grape and almond harvests.
Cal/OSHA, in a news release shared by the state Department of Food and Agriculture, on Friday reminded California employers they must make sure their workers are protected from airborne particulate matter caused by wildfires across the state.
“If employers cannot move operations indoors where air is adequately filtered and they do not have access to respiratory protection, they may need to halt operations until the outdoor air quality improves,” Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker said in the release.
Wildfire smoke carries dangerous chemicals and gases but the biggest concern is fine particular matter known as PM2.5. These tiny specks can inhibit lung function and worsen conditions such as asthma and heart problems. They can also aggravate COVID-19.
Cal/OSHA noted that when the local air quality says PM2.5 reaches 151 or higher — it was forecast to be 153 Friday, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District — then employers of outdoor workers must share information and instruction about available protective measures.
It said employers must also make workplace modifications "if feasible," such as bringing workers inside where air is filtered. Otherwise, Cal/OSHA stated, they must either reduce employees' exposure to dirty air or provide masks approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health as meeting N95, N99, N100, R95, P95, P99 or P100 filtration standards.
Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said by email he was unaware of any local operations that have had to close down because of the recently poor air quality.
He noted the state has provided the county with N95 masks specifically for distribution to farmworkers having to work in the smoky air and that growers can give their crews N95 masks if they have them.
On Friday, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California noted there is some limited crossover between wildfire and COVID-19 face-mask practices but that some ag employers will need to provide N95 masks to workers. It said in a news release that it's making sure its members are aware of the state's regulatory requirements on days of low air quality.
"Workplace safety has remained at the forefront throughout the pandemic, but farmers and farming companies know they must also prioritize exposure mitigation measures in place to help protect employees from wildfire smoke," the association wrote.
It pointed out that 2020 has presented growers with challenges that seem like the most difficult they have ever faced.
"We are a resilient industry with dedicated farmers and farm employees,” the GSA stated. "But 2020 is testing everyone's resolve and we must lean on each other and protect each other during these unprecedented times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.