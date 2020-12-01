A new pandemic-recovery effort called the California Rebuild Fund will be among the topics discussed during a free, hourlong webinar set to begin at noon Wednesday.
The fund offers loans of up to $100,000 to companies with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent workers and annual revenues less than $2.5 million in 2019.
On hand to discuss the fund will be a business development manager at Access Plus Capital, Edward Palomar. He is scheduled to join the weekly webinar's host, Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Bearden also expects to provide information and updates on other small-business assistant programs, including local initiatives.
Participants are invited to register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief38.