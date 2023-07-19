20220528-bc-leakywells

in this May 2022 file photo, idle oil wells found to have been leaking methane, marked with blue bins, can be seen from a housing development on Morningstar Avenue. Authorities said they do not know how much methane had been escaping from these wells, which are located as close as an eighth of a mile from the neighborhood.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern has emerged as a big focus of California’s first-phase plan to spend state and federal money properly plugging and abandoning orphan oil and gas wells deemed to be a threat to the health and safety of nearby residents.

More than 100 wells in the county were on a list state regulators released for public review late Tuesday. Dozens of facilities were included that have been found to be leaking methane despite fines against companies that remain legally liable for the problems.