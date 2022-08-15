State program for children's hearing aids falls short

A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children.
There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program. The application process is cumbersome and families with partial insurance coverage are not eligible. For physicians, reimbursement time is long, reimbursement rates are low, and some don’t know about the program or choose not to participate, according to parents and advocates who lobbied the state to fund children’s hearing aids.
The California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the program, refused to say why the program had served so few children in its first year and refused to let CalMatters interview anyone who works with the program. Instead, department spokesperson Anthony Cava emailed that the agency “has already implemented several key improvements to HACCP to increase access, including implementing an online directory to locate a provider for HACCP-eligible children. DHCS is committed to continuing the ramp-up of this important program, through program operations and outreach activities, to expand the program’s reach.”
The typical cost of children’s hearing aids ranges from $3,000 to $10,000. There are about 7,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing children in California eligible for the program and kids typically need new hearing aids every three years.
Hearing aids for 4-year-old Scarlett Kovacevic cost $3,200 this year. She finally qualified for the program after a frustrating six-month application process, said her mother, Mia Kovacevic. But then, her daughter’s provider, the Sutter Audiology Clinic, would not accept the program because of billing issues with the state.
Sutter does participate in state-run programs, company spokesperson Angie Sheets said in an email.
For Kovacevic, the next-closest provider on the state’s program list is in San Francisco, two hours away from where the family lives in Placer County. So the family opted to stay with Scarlett’s providers and set up a payment plan.
“There was nothing I could do at this point,” Kovacevic said.
Scarlett was diagnosed as a newborn with sensor neural bilateral hearing loss when the family lived in Florida. She had her hearing aids by the time she was 5 months old, courtesy of a Florida program for kids without insurance.
In its first year, the Department of Health Care Services received $6.7 million to administer the program and $10 million for services like hearing screenings, earmolds and hearing aids. The program is being operated within Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income families, to utilize its providers and billing reimbursement rates.
This year, the Legislature asked for $5.35 million in additional funds to improve the program and expand benefits to around 1,400 children with partial insurance coverage or high deductible plans who meet the income requirements. Gov. Gavin Newsom did not include that request to expand the program in the final budget.
Advocates hope the extra money for expanded coverage will be included in a budget amendment, expected this month.
California’s program focuses solely on the hard-of-hearing children without health insurance. The families it serves make too much money to qualify for Medi-Cal, or California Children’s Services, which assists families with children with certain disabilities. Families who qualify for the hearing aid program earn between 138 percent and 600 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $38,295 to $166,000 a year for a family of four.
Advocates had hoped the program would ease the burden for families with some insurance coverage, but it does not include them because it focuses only on those without any coverage for hearing services or hearing aids. Commercial health insurers offer a range of coverage, from zero benefits to some coverage, such as $500 to 1,000 toward hearing aids. Medi-Cal and California Children’s Services cover the full cost of hearing aids for enrolled children.
Early access to hearing aids is critical for infants and children who are hard of hearing. Children who cannot access sound as soon as possible lose speech, language, and social-emotional development, according to a 2020 study in the journal Pediatrics. Children have the best outcomes when they receive hearing aids or cochlear implants before 6 months of age, the study found. One in 500 U.S. babies is born deaf or hard of hearing, according to Dr. Dylan Chan, director of the Children’s Communications Center at UCSF.
As of July 6, the program has received about 200 applications. Of those, 83 have been enrolled and 92 applicants have been denied. Families were denied because their incomes were high enough to exceed the program’s limits or low enough to qualify their children for Medi-Cal. Others were denied because they had some insurance coverage, or they submitted an incomplete application, according to the Department of Health Care Services.
One of the chief complaints from providers and families, said Marciniak, of Let California Kids Hear, has been providers not being reimbursed quickly or at all because the billing system was not fully set up for the program. Kovacevic said this is why her daughter’s doctors in Sacramento weren’t participating in the program.
In Sacramento, Kimberly Nguyen, a deaf single mom of two girls who are hard of hearing, thought her daughters would qualify for the program, even though her insurance pays $1,000 toward hearing aids. Her daughter’s devices run about $6,000 for each girl every three years.
“I was thrilled when it passed. I was shocked to find out that I didn’t qualify,” said Nguyen, who had advocated for the bill and testified before the Legislature with her daughters. “I felt it was a waste of time. I waited three years.”
Every month Nguyen saves money for the next round of hearing aids for her girls, 10 and 7, and herself. She has foregone vacations, days off work and extra activities for her kids to put money away for the hearing aids. Only recently did she pay for a soccer program, which the girls love.
“My kids love to sing, love to dance, love to watch movies. It’s a quality of life issue,” she said.