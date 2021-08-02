State prisons expand program for inmate visitation

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced an additional day to visit inmates starting from Friday, August 13 at all 34 state prisons.
The California State budget allocated $20.3 million in the 2021-2022 state budget to increase the opportunities for families to connect with the incarcerated. Originally, the CDCR only allowed visitation on Saturdays and Sundays.
For access to scheduling hours, go to this website for instructions. Appointments must be made between 8 a.m. Saturday morning and 8 a.m. Monday morning of the week prior to the visit.
All visitors must also present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before the appointment. Procedure masks will be provided and six feet of physical distancing must be maintained.