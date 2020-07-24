Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Friday Kern has been placed on a list of 34 counties where additional restrictions are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom's announcement of the listing at a noon teleconference came after Kern's coronavirus metrics topped the state's prescribed limits for six consecutive days starting Saturday.
It's unclear what Kern must do to be considered for removal from the list and whether that's even a possibility during the remainder of the pandemic.
Newsom did not state during the conference what new targets the county must meet. His communications office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokeswoman for the county Department of Public Health, Michelle Corson, said by email Friday the governor hasn't given Kern an "end date" for the new restrictions. The county has not been told what, specifically, it must do to be freed from the restrictions, she added.
The new restrictions call for shutting down certain types of businesses and other operations if they cannot be modified to operated safely outdoors of by pick-up.
According to a county news release, the restrictions apply to gyms and fitness centers, places of worship and cultural ceremonies, offices serving non-critical industries, personal care services including nail and body-waxing salons, hair salons and barber shops and shopping malls. Tattoo and piercing parlors, as well as electrolysis businesses were ordered to close.
The new order follows the governor's July 2 action closing all indoor operations relating to dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, cardrooms and zoos and museums. That order also closed all bars, breweries or pubs regardless of their ability to continue operating outdoors.
Kern landed on the state's county watchlist by failing metrics including COVID-19 positive test rates, hospital stays related to the virus and the population's share of people infected.
