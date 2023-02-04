 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

State pesticide roadmap wins consensus even as hardest work awaits

Overspray 1

In this 2017 file photo, Heike Duran, a graphic artist at the Kern County Public Health Services Department, rinses her eyes from a hose during a pesticide overspray training exercise near Wasco.

 The Californian

Action on pesticides may have become a little less divisive in California with last month's release of a consensus roadmap for accelerating the state's transition to sustainable pest management under a banner goal of eliminating high-risk chemical applications by 2050.

A broad cross-section of interests that came together for almost two years, mostly by Zoom, agreed on a holistic approach emphasizing health and safety protections for communities while doing more to keep pests out of the state, finding effective alternatives to problem pesticides and teaching people about pest management.

Coronavirus Cases