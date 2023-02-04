State pesticide roadmap wins consensus even as hardest work awaits

Action on pesticides may have become a little less divisive in California with last month's release of a consensus roadmap for accelerating the state's transition to sustainable pest management under a banner goal of eliminating high-risk chemical applications by 2050.
A broad cross-section of interests that came together for almost two years, mostly by Zoom, agreed on a holistic approach emphasizing health and safety protections for communities while doing more to keep pests out of the state, finding effective alternatives to problem pesticides and teaching people about pest management.
Not everyone agreed on everything, but people on the effort's central committee call it a productive overall effort that could lead to progress on different levels. Their diversity of views didn't come down to supporting or opposing the consensus agreement, but rather what priorities to focus on.
The roadmap broadens what has long been a conversation about rural pesticide applications to, now, also encompass urban applications, which may make up more than half of the state's total pesticide use.
Still, at its heart, the conversation behind the roadmap revolved around whether current processes are enough to protect people — and the answer is it's debatable, said Gabriele Ludwig, a member of the primary roadmap work group who works as director of sustainability and environmental affairs for the Almond Board of California.
"Fundamentally, what the document and the conversation behind it is about, how does society balance the benefits from the use of pest control materials with the risks, and the risks are not always borne (by) the people who benefit from it."
The roadmap was released by the state Department of Pesticide Regulation, the California Environmental Protection Agency and the California Department of Food and Agriculture. It combines integrated pest management, which de-emphasizes the most toxic chemical applications in favor of other effective means, with values of social equity and the goal of rebalancing economic vitality with protections for community and the environment.
Director Julie Henderson of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation explained in a Jan. 26 news release the roadmap calls for prioritizing prevention, coordinating state-level leadership and investing in building knowledge about sustainable pest management. It also proposes enhanced monitoring with statewide data collection to better inform actions and improve the state's process for evaluating and bringing sustainable pesticide alternatives to market.
The roadmap is available online at https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/sustainable_pest_management_roadmap/spm_roadmap.pdf. Public comments on the prioritization and implementation of next steps in the roadmap are due by 5 p.m. March 3, by email at alternatives@cdpr.ca.gov, or by mail to 1001 I St., P.O. Box 4015, Sacramento, CA 95812.
Asked for comment on the roadmap, President Patty Poire of the Kern County Farm Bureau said in an emailed statement the group is "dedicated to ensuring a healthy and safe food supply and will continue to monitor and engage as necessary on the development of the state's proposed sustainable pest management plan."
Two environmental justice groups that have pushed for local action to increase transparency on pesticide spraying plans did not respond to requests for comment on the state roadmap.
A member of the primary roadmap work group, Margaret Reeves, senior scientist for environmental health and workers' rights at Pesticide Action Network North America, said by email her group holds strongest on prevention but recognizes there must be progress in all areas to effect real change.
Reeves pushed for quick action establishing and funding a multi-stakeholder Sustainable Pest Management Priorities Advisory Committee to identify primary concerns and guide replacement and eventual elimination of the riskiest chemicals, along with other actions to reduce their use.
Well-organized collaboration across government agencies will also be necessary, she noted, as well as, by 2030, a system of incentives helping drive widespread adoption of sustainable pesticide management, or SPM. She said there will have to be an organized effort to attract qualified, diverse applications to serve in ag consulting roles, preferably as entomologists or plant pathologists, and pest control advisers will need to be trained in SPM.
Another member of the work group, President and CEO Casey Creamer at California Citrus Mutual, said a key concern for agriculture was that government should do its part, such as in regulating the inflow of produce that could carry pests into California.
Everyone in the group agreed, he said, that more education and outreach need to be done, such as the ag consulting role filled by the University of California Cooperative Extension program. Another area of consensus was that less spraying is better — a cost savings for growers when it makes sense, Creamer pointed out, adding there needs to be collaboration to identify new alternatives to pesticides.
As he sees it, the idea isn't to ban effective chemicals but move toward SPM, which is about much more than eliminating pesticides and which will involve evaluating new chemicals through a lens of protecting communities.
Creamer called the roadmap a beginning more than an end.
"It's a call to stay engaged," he said.
Ludwig, the almond board sustainability and environmental affairs director, said that while the long and complex process behind the roadmap did not always lead to agreement, it did show improvements can be made.
It left her hopeful more will be done to detect and then eradicate pests, potentially through the use of sterile insect technology, before they become endemic and potentially damage even the natural environment.
She expressed hope the state will transition to a more time-efficient process for evaluating and approving new pest treatments, including biological solutions.
Ludwig was encouraged as well that coordinated research will be done, including in urban settings. But having worked in research for decades, she was cognizant that will take time and money.
"Where's the money for research going to come from?" she asked.