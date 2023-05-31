20221229-bc-bignews B3K KCCD

In this file photo from June 27, local organizations announce they have come together to apply for grant money from California’s Community Economic Resilience Fund. From left to right, JP Lake, executive director of B3K; Jessica Grimes, dean of economic and workforce development for Kern Community College District; Jeremy Tobias, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Kern; and Norma Rojas-Mora, executive director of government relations and development for Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A local coalition’s first attempt at competing for state economic development money fell short last week as Sacramento officials passed over the group’s proposal to expand and extend an upcoming summer internship program.

The application put forward by a group known as The Kern Coalition was not among eight projects selected to receive a total of $39 million awarded to support California’s transition to a low-carbon future. The plan had been to give out $50 million, but the judges said no other proposals — Kern’s included — met the state’s strict criteria.

