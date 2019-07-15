California's top oil regulator, losing patience with Chevron's response to the uncontrolled release of thousands of barrels of oil near McKittrick, has ordered the company to "take all measures" to make sure petroleum, water and steam do not resume rising to the surface after previous efforts to stop the flow there proved temporary.
Asserting Chevron USA Inc. "has not yet done everything that is necessary to prevent future occurrences," Friday's order by new Acting State Oil and Gas Supervisor Jason Marshall instructs the company to turn over data and analysis relating to so-called "surface expressions" of oil and water that have left more than 567,000 gallons of black fluid on the ground in a series of at least three releases dating to May.
A spokesman for Marshall's agency, the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, said oil was still flowing to the surface at the time the order was issued but that it has since stopped. He added that the leak "has stopped and restarted twice previously."
"The intention is to make sure it does not reactivate again," spokesman Don Drysdale said by email Monday.
Chevron said in an email Monday it takes such matters serious, adding, "We will review the order and continue working in a collaborative manner with the involved agencies."
The company declined to address a question about what it thinks is the cause of the surface expressions, which are not permitted in California but which have been a regulatory problem for Chevron as recently as 2011.
Here is a link to Friday's order: https://www.conservation.ca.gov/dog/Documents/Orders/1159.pdf
This story will be updated.
