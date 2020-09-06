State officials are urging the public to "flex their power" by conserving energy from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The governor's office warned of the possibility or rolling blackouts in the state if not enough energy is conserved. Such blackouts were avoided Friday and Saturday because people conserved power.
The National Weather Service is predicting record-breaking heat, and the California Independent System Operator expects electric energy demand to near state records, according to a Sunday morning news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
PG&E also warned of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff for Monday and Tuesday that could impact about 103,000 customers in parts of 17 counties, including Kern.
PG&E offered these tips for conserving power during Flex Alerts:
• Avoid using electrical appliances and devices from 3 to 9 p.m. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 9 p.m.
• Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
• Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
• Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.
• Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator, if you have one.
• Avoid using the oven. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside. Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
(1) comment
Yep, good day to run that air conditioning. Down to around 70 degrees?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.