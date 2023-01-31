 Skip to main content
State of the County: Flores speaks of challenges, ideas ahead

kern state of county 2023

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores gave the keynote speech at the State of the County on Tuesday at the county fairgrounds. 

 

 John Donegan / The Californian

In his state of the county address delivered Tuesday night, Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores began by stating that Kern County is faced with “unprecedented challenges.”

“Right now, we’re actively battling the Newsom administration for the rights and resources to drill and farm,” said Flores, who represents the Third District. “We’re also vigorously and successfully working to clean up the mess our state has created when it comes to homelessness.”

