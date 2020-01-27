The Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Corporation will host the State of the Downtown Breakfast on Feb. 13, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. at The Westchester located at 2801 F St. Attendees will be given an update regarding the block to block project, empowerment meetings, and new combined events will be announced, according to the release.
New boards will be sworn in by Mayor Karen Goh. Cost to attend is $70 for DBA members and $80 for non-members. To purchase a ticket visit www.bakersfielddba.com or call the DBA office at 325-5892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.