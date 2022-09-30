 Skip to main content
State not ponying up enough cash for farmland retirement, critics say

SjV water.jpg

A newly planted almond orchard stretches to the horizon near Kimberlina Road and Highway 99 in Kern County in this May 2022 photo.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Though $40 million was added to the state’s farmland retirement pot, some worry it won’t be nearly enough.

Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the funding this week to be added to the state’s new Multibenefit Land Repurposing Program.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

