The Medical Board of California has filed documentation accusing a Delano doctor of overprescribing medications to a patient who died.
The Fresno County coroner's office determined the patient, unnamed in the documents, died from "acute intoxication due to combined effects of tricyclic antidepressants, methadone and zolpidem," according to the accusation filed earlier this month against Dr. Sadegh Salmassi.
The board is seeking action that could include either revoking or suspending Salmassi's doctor's and surgeon's certificates. The board notes in the documents that Salmassi was given a public reprimand in 2007 regarding another accusation filed against him.
Salmassi did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.
The accusation lays out the details of the roughly monthly visits the victim made to Salmassi from August 2012 to Aug. 27, 2013 — the day before she died.
In each visit, Salmassi prescribed a number of drugs.
For instance, on Aug. 17, 2012, Salmassi prescribed Cymbalta (an antidepressant), Klonopin (used to treat panic disorders and seizures), Ultram (a pain reliever), Demerol (opioid), Dilaudid (opioid), Oxcycodone (opioid) and Norflex (for muscle spasms/pain), according to the accusation.
Salmassi prescribed these medications after diagnosing the patient with muscle pain, lower back pain, a tendency to form blood clots, an underactive thyroid gland, post-traumatic stress disorder and obesity, according to the accusation.
The following month, the patient saw Salmassi for refills, a lump on her breast, hot flashes and a referral for a lap band, the documents state. He prescribed Ambien (zolpidem) and methadone.
Then in October 2012, the patient saw Salmassi for refills and lab reports. Since her last appointment, the patient had been hospitalized for five days at Kaweah Delta Hospital for issues including chest pain and eye problems, according to the accusation.
Salmassi recommended the patient continue taking previously prescribed medications, and also prescribed Synthroid to treat thyroid gland pathology, according to the documents. A week later he added a prescription for Phenergan with codeine.
This pattern of visits continued for a year, documents say, with Salmassi often prescribing five or more medications.
The medical board accuses Salmassi of gross negligence by excessively prescribing opioids, methadone and multiple central nervous system depressants, according to the documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.