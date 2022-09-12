 Skip to main content
State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway

Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy.

State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes on the Westside Parkway, dedicating a stretch of road in honor of the city's longest-serving mayor.

