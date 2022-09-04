 Skip to main content
State lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping

Workers roll a 2,500-gallon water storage tank from Self-Help Enterprises into place on Linda Reese's property east of Clovis. Hundreds of domestic wells went dry last summer, which is a problem this year as well as the drought continues. A bill that would have added hurdles for those seeking to obtain a permit to drill an agricultural well failed in the Legislature last week. 

 Courtesy of Linda Reese

California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry.

A bill by Assemblyman Steve Bennett, D-Santa Barbara, would have added hurdles to obtain a permit to drill an agricultural well. Though the bill cleared the Senate on Monday, Bennett elected to not bring it up for a final vote in the Assembly before the Legislative session timed out Wednesday night. He said California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office told him the bill was no longer viable because of changes made.

