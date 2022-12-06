State lawmakers hit the gas on oil legislation

As lawmakers returned to Sacramento on Monday to swear in new members for the 2023 legislative session, some wasted little time in posing the question: Why are gas prices so high?
High gas prices are a longtime staple in California. Taxes, fees and stringent regulations to combat climate change purposely make it difficult for cheap gas to exist here.
Despite a statewide drop in consumer prices during November, state legislators on both sides of the aisle proposed their bills and vowed to suspend others in an effort aimed at what they believe will relieve pressure at the pump.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, took the opportunity on Monday while swearing into office for another term to push Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, his first two bills of the year. In lay terms, these measures would suspend Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly proposed gas tax for a year. In a written statement, Fong said the programs and projects funded by the gas tax will be supplanted by other state monies.
“Persistent inflation continues to cause painful financial burdens on California families,” Fong said. “We must do what we can to help ease these difficulties immediately.”
Fong’s bill rides off the heels of Newsom, who alongside bill co-sponsor Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, convened a special session Monday to introduce a gas tax on oil companies. At the meeting he stated that earnings by these companies were “too high” and deserving of a “price-gouging penalty.”
“(The) penalty is simple — either Big Oil reins in the profits and prices, or they’ll pay a penalty,” Newsom said. “Big Oil has been lying and gouging Californians to line their own pockets long enough. I look forward to the work ahead with our partners in the Legislature to get this done.”
Newsom’s measure did not specify how much companies could make, nor did he say how much the penalty would be. According to the Associated Press, his office will release those details at a later date, after further negotiations.
His proposal did, however, include a clause for more transparency by oil companies and granting additional state oversight, according to a statement by the governor’s office.
While the details have not been hashed out, they said oversight would be awarded to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, which would “investigate and obtain information on costs, profits and pricing so that the state can better address the causes of pricing irregularities and minimize the likelihood of future supply or price shocks.”
In contrast, Fong said he believes that the increasing prices have been due to inflation, and that a suspension of any further taxing would actually “bring more money back in the hands of California drivers.” He added that California legislators instead need to develop a long-term solution for a “more reliable, affordable and dependable energy supply.”
“The governor continues to demonize the hard-working people that power California and proposes to increase energy cost even more with his ill-conceived price control proposal,” Fong said.
In a statement released Monday, state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, warned legislators about the dangers of oil imported into California from foreign nations with demonstrated human rights abuses and lower environmental standards.
She also introduced a bill — SB 15 — a near copy of the one she submitted last year, which never passed the Assembly committee.
The bill would require the California Air Resources Board to report the effects on air quality by in-bound tanker ships that haul imported oil to the state.
“If the governor and legislative Democrats are serious about lowering the price of gasoline in California, they should immediately pass SB 15,” Grove said. “Why would we import millions of barrels of dirty oil from countries hostile to our values when we can produce environmentally clean oil right here, while creating good paying jobs and improving our energy supply?”
In 2021-2022, the industry’s profits broke records in tandem with high gas prices that earned the scorn and contempt of the public. Gas costs continually crept up this year, reaching record highs in October. While the national average sat at about $3.79 per gallon, California gas reached past $6.37, according to AAA estimates.
“Big Oil charged Californians historically high prices this summer and fall, peaking at $6.42 per gallon, despite the cost of crude going down and no changes in state taxes, regulations or fees,” Newsom was quoted as saying in a Tuesday news release.
Yet according to the California Energy Commission, the price drop last month wasn’t necessarily due to price gouging, dirty oil or inflation. It started after Newsom allowed companies to sell their cheaper, winter-blend gas early, after Oct. 31, which is much earlier than typically allowed by law.
That said, in the same statement energy commission officials made it clear that there needs to be much more transparency in how oil companies come to their prices.
“Better understanding the facts around the petroleum market is essential to safeguarding vulnerable Californians from the impact of price shocks,” said California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda in a Nov. 30 statement. “These are the same communities who bear the brunt of the state’s pollution burden, which is why we need all parties working together to develop solutions that move us toward our collective goals in a sustainable manner.”
The commission expects gas prices will continue to drop next month.