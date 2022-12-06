 Skip to main content
State lawmakers hit the gas on oil legislation

California Legislature

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes his seat on the dais in the Senate chambers during the opening of the Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday Dec. 5, 2022. At right is Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins. California lawmakers briefly returned to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. But this year, Newsom also has called lawmakers into a special session for the purpose of approving a penalty for oil companies when their profits pass a certain threshold and then returning the money to drivers.

 Martin do Nascimento - pool, Pool CalMatters

As lawmakers returned to Sacramento on Monday to swear in new members for the 2023 legislative session, some wasted little time in posing the question: Why are gas prices so high?

High gas prices are a longtime staple in California. Taxes, fees and stringent regulations to combat climate change purposely make it difficult for cheap gas to exist here.

