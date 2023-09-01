The state Legislature passed a resolution Friday endorsing an international effort to end petroleum exploration and phase out existing production — both of which, if fully implemented in California, would directly impact one of Kern County’s leading industries.
The Assembly’s approval of Senate Joint Resolution 2 makes California the largest of about 100 governments around the world to express support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. Others endorsing the plan include the European Parliament, the World Health Organization and the Vatican.
“It is essential that we commit once and for all to ending our reliance on fossil fuels,” state Senate Majority Whip Lena A. Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, who introduced the resolution, said in a news release. She added, “The recent devastating fires and hurricanes emphasize the urgency of taking action, to prevent further extreme weather changes” caused by the climate crisis.
Standing with the oil industry against the measure was Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, who called it meaningless and contrary to sound economic policy.
Fong said California’s status as an “energy island” unable to easily bring in oil produced in other U.S. states means the treaty, if allowed to take effect, would make the state still more dependent on foreign imports of oil.
“This whole idea is not grounded in economic reality,” he said. “And so, once again, you have Sacramento Democrats who are trying to ignore the energy needs not only of California but of our country, and impose unrealistic views on other nations.”
The treaty would endorse clean power alternatives and call for protecting workers and local government services most impacted by the energy transition. The Legislature’s resolution asks President Joe Biden to support countries in the Pacific Ocean looking to a negotiating mandate for the proposed treaty.
California is already moving aggressively to phase out oil production even as it consumes about 1.8 million barrels per day, roughly two-thirds of which comes from overseas.
Activists say in-state production — about 70% of which happens in Kern — harms nearby residents. The industry says importing oil sends U.S. dollars to countries with low regulatory and human-rights standards.
In a news release, Nathan Taft, senior digital campaigner for treaty proponents SAFE Cities with Stand.earth, said California should follow the resolution with policies protecting residents and the climate from fossil fuels.
“At a bare minimum,” he stated, “California should stop issuing new fossil fuel permits, divest its massive pensions from fossil fuels and implement all-electric building codes.”
Rock Zierman, CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group, said Gonzalez apparently would rather California get its energy from “foreign dictators than from California workers who operate under the world’s strictest regulations.”