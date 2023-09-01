south belridge1 (copy)

This is a view of oil production in Kern County's South Belridge Oil Field, one of the most productive in California.

 The Californian / File

The state Legislature passed a resolution Friday endorsing an international effort to end petroleum exploration and phase out existing production — both of which, if fully implemented in California, would directly impact one of Kern County’s leading industries.

The Assembly’s approval of Senate Joint Resolution 2 makes California the largest of about 100 governments around the world to express support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. Others endorsing the plan include the European Parliament, the World Health Organization and the Vatican.