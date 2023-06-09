20180626-bc-arvinair-2

In this Californian file photo, an oil pumping unit and storage tank near Shane Court in Arvin is surrounded by residential apartments, single-family homes and commercial businesses.

 Californian file photo

State regulators took action this week against two companies they say are responsible for oil wells found late last month to have been leaking methane in the Arvin area.

Notices of violation issued Wednesday call on two companies — one locally based and another whose listed agent lives in the Bay Area — to immediately stop emission of the potent greenhouse gas. Both were ordered to notify the state once the leaks were addressed, and they were warned that failure to act could result in civil penalties.