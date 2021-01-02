California's workplace safety agency has issued fines totaling $77,500 against the owner of a Wasco nut processing plant and three local labor contractors after an investigation concluded they didn't do enough to protect employees last spring and summer in what became one of Kern County's highest-profile COVID-19 outbreaks.
Citation reports by the Department of Industrial Relations allege the companies lacked a plan for protecting workers from the pandemic or failed to properly train employees on COVID-19 safety measures, or both.
Among the less serious accusations were that some workers were placed too closely together, often without masks or adequate use of sanitation, and that in some cases employers failed to notify authorities when their employees sick with COVID-19 had to be hospitalized.
On Dec. 11, the DIR issued $27,500 in penalties against the plant's Los Angeles-based owner, Primex Farms LLC; $27,500 against San Luis Obispo-based United Staffing Associates LLC; $11,250 against Bakersfield-based H&R Labor Contracting LLC; and $11,250 against Selma-based Jacobo Farm Labor Services Inc.
H&R and United Staffing disputed the state's allegations and insisted they take all appropriate steps to protect their employees. An emailed statement from United called its citations "unsubstantiated, unreasonable and punitive." Both companies said they are appealing their fines.
Primex and Jacobo did not respond to requests for comment on the citations.
Primex employs as many as 400 people processing and packing locally produced almonds and pistachios off Wildwood Road.
Primex said in late June that 31 plant workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The United Farm Workers union, which raised early alarms about conditions at the facility, said the total reached 80 by early July, not including 36 positive tests among family members of people working at the facility.
At about the same time the outbreak was coming to light, the state Attorney General's Office launched a wide investigation of agricultural employers' COVID-19 safety protocols.
The investigation was accompanied in early July by a large, multi-agency effort by the state to educate farming companies on compliance with COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Paperwork filed by the Department of Industrial Relations says between May 25 and June 15 Primex failed to put in place and maintain an effective program for protecting its employees and those of all three staffing companies from the spread of COVID-19. Among the violations alleged is a failure to provide or ensure the use of face coverings.
Primex also failed to train its employees and those of United Staffing on measures for preventing the disease's spread, spotting signs of infection and the use of cleaners and disinfectants, according to the department.
A lesser citation against the company says it failed to notify the state after one employee went to the hospital June 16, followed by another two days later, for illnesses related to COVID-19.
United Staffing was also accused by the department of failing to provide proper notification when one of its employees was sent to a hospital with an illness related to the disease. But the more serious allegations were that it failed to identify, evaluate, correct or prevent workplace hazards relating to COVID-19.
Also deemed serious by the state was the company's alleged failure to train and instruct its employees assigned to Primex regarding proper COVID-19 safety measures.
United said in an emailed statement it collaborates with businesses and facilitates continuous communication on health and safety regulations to assist and protect contracted workers during the pandemic. It wrote the company's extensive efforts to contain the virus meet the state's standards.
H&R's citation report says the company neglected to provide proper face mask storage and sanitation and that the company failed to conduct regular job site inspections to ensure proper physical distancing among employees at an employee appreciation luncheon, on product conveyor lines and during packing operations.
But more serious, it said, was H&R's failure to implement and keep up an effective illness prevention and training program to protect its employees from COVID-19.
H&R said in an emailed statement it "takes seriously its responsibility for the safety of its employees and takes all steps necessary and appropriate to provide a safe and healthful workplace." It added the company looks forward to the appeals process.
Jacobo, for its part, is accused by the state of failing to implement and maintain an illness prevention program for its employees at the Primex facility. The department said the company neglected to correct unhealthy conditions there or protect its workers from exposure to COVID-19.
HIGH PROFILE
The visibility of Primex's outbreak distinguishes it from those of other Central Valley ag processors.
The UFW, working with news media across the state, helped employees at the plant draw attention to various concerns about working conditions at the plant.
They said Primex supervisors downplayed infections among plant workers and wouldn't guarantee the job security of workers who missed work because of the outbreak. Another allegation was the company scheduled people to work even when virus test results were pending.
Primex disputed each of the allegations at the time in comments to The Californian. It said July 6 the only people working there had tested negative or had a written release from a doctor stating they could return to work.
A UFW representative could not be reached for comment on this story.