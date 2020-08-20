Just in time for blackouts and wildfires, poor or medically vulnerable people living in Kern's mountain communities are invited to sign up for a subsidy program giving out free home batteries that can keep the lights on when the power goes out.
The California Public Utilities Commission has directed $1 billion through 2024 for on-site energy storage systems that can provide power for several hours or more after a shutoff.
Priority is assigned to areas with a high threat of wildfire, those that have gone through two or more public-safety shutoffs, low-income residents and people who are medically vulnerable. Facilities deemed critical may also qualify if they support community resilience during shutoffs or wildfires.
The CPUC's definition of areas at high risk of wildfire in Kern County includes the areas around Frazier Park, Lake Isabella and Tehachapi. Its interactive map is posted online at https://ia.cpuc.ca.gov/firemap/.
The ratepayer-funded subsidy looks to expand the use of home batteries. Supporters say they can make electricity cleaner and more reliable, and easier to share, than petroleum-based remote generators.
Usually they're connected to photovoltaic solar panels. That's not necessarily the case in this program.
It's the first time Sunrun Inc., a large solar and home energy company based in San Francisco, has offered battery storage without photovoltaic power. It notes the CPUC's Self-Generation Incentive Program comes with 10 years of monitoring and maintenance, not including original manufacturer warranties.
Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said in a news release Thursday all Californians should "take control of their own energy" and look into getting a home battery. The company has partnered with the Oakland nonprofit GRID Alternatives to reach out to community-based organizations, find people who qualify for the program and install home batteries free of charge.
The company points to findings that poor people pay more of their income for energy and therefore have more trouble cooling off their food, medicine and themselves when there is no electricity.
"We want to live in a world where families can stay in their homes, free of burdensome energy costs, health and safety risks, and the threat of environmental disasters, through the use of renewable energy technologies like battery storage,” GRID CEO and co-founder Erica Mackie said in the release.
The CPUC says the best way to begin is to contact an installer to help navigate the application process. It emphasizes it does not endorse or recommend any installers. It provides information online, including a "Find an Installer Tool" at https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/sgipinfo/.
