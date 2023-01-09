State implements oilfield buffer zone over industry objections

California's primary oil regulatory agency has succeeded in enacting, even if temporarily, contentious new rules requiring oilfield operators to show that any proposed work will be done at least 3,200 feet away from a home or other gathering place — unless it's to maintain existing production.
Implementation Friday of provisions outlined by last year's Senate Bill 1137 came over the "strenuous objection" of the state's oil industry, which last month turned in what appeared to be more than enough signatures to forestall the regulations.
The situation does nothing to resolve longer-term questions over whether the new buffer zone will remain in place. While the state agency insists it had no choice but to move forward with the law's implementation on an emergency basis, an industry group said Monday it chose not to sue only because it expects to halt the new rules with certification next month that it has gathered enough signatures to put the matter before voters in November 2024.
One of the groups whose activism helped put the buffer-zone law before legislators late in the last session said in a statement Monday it sees implementation of the new rules as a "good sign" state government wants to enforce the setbacks law that took effect Jan. 1.
But the group, a coalition of environmental justice and community groups called VISION, said the state should proceed with a rulemaking process whose unexplained halt by the Newsom administration led to the passage of SB 1137.
"While beneficial, an emergency rulemaking is still limited in scope, and Big Oil's referendum against public health could qualify before the summer, putting this limited rulemaking at risk," VISION spokesman Kobi Naseck stated.
Besides ending oil and gas production and banning well deepening and reworks within the buffer zone, SB 1137 calls for pollution controls on wells within the setback areas. It restricts noise, light and dust while mandating new testing and paperwork.
The reason is health: Scientific research has linked proximity to oil and gas wells and health problems such as adverse birth outcomes, heart disease and respiratory diseases including asthma.
The California Geologic Energy Management Division acted in mid-December to ensure imposition of SB 1137's terms, even as it acknowledged the industry-funded referendum could delay or put a sudden end to the law's implementation. On Friday, the regulations took effect after that day being approved by the state Office of Administrative Law and filed with California's Secretary of State.
CalGEM said the regulations were not a response to the industry referendum but a movement to clarify state requirements that took effect Jan. 1. It stated in an email, "These emergency regulations would have been required regardless of the referendum effort."
The CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association said by email Monday SB 1137 should be stayed under case law. He said a state restaurant association that similarly gathered what appeared to be a sufficient number of signatures sued successfully after the governor ignored the referendum in an attempt to put the disputed law in place.
President Rock Zierman said the trade group would have sued to challenge the Newsom administration except that it expects to see its petition signatures validated by the deadline it faces of Feb. 7.
A letter sent Dec. 29 to the Office of Administrative Law and CalGEM's parent agency, the state Department of Conservation, said the state Attorney General and the Secretary of State have "expressly recognized" referendums at similar stages of approval prevent laws from taking effect.
Accusations have been raised that methods used to gather the signatures were deceptive.
Under the emergency rules approved for implementation Friday, CalGEM won't approve any notices of intent to do oilfield work unless the agency has verified the wellhead location is not located within the buffer zone.
As part of the new process set forth, at least initially, operators looking for a project approval must identify the closest sensitive receptor, as well as the purpose, size and type of production facility at issue. Even work intended to respond to a public safety threat must first meet various disclosures of information, including well test data, alternative approaches and well integrity logs.
Work may not begin for at least five days after neighbors have been put on notice and baseline sampling has been completed. Flares, pipelines, tanks, treatment equipment, alarms, sensors — virtually any infrastructure associated with new production cannot be operated until it has been confirmed to be located outside the new buffer zone.
However, if the new equipment repairs or replaces existing facilities in the same physical location, it may be used as long as detailed records are kept and it "does not result in an increase in throughput capacity.
A notice State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk issued Friday to the state's oilfield operators said failure to comply may result in enforcement action. Plugging and abandonment of wells, as well as non-fossil-fuel operations, will not require the same kind of new information as other oilfield activities, Ntuk noted.
Applications for work approvals must include a map for providing notice to neighbors and an inventory of nearby sensitive receptors, the letter said. It added that oilfield work approved before Jan. 1 that did not begin work on or after that day will have to comply with the new regulations.
Ntuk's letter also specifies that anyone doing new oilfield work will need to file a letter of intention under the new rules even if it appears a proposed facility doesn't appear to be located within the new buffer zone.