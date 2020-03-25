California grocery stores will be stocked and ready to go for the foreseeable future, according to the president of the California Grocers Association.
CEO Ronald Fong said in a news release that grocery stores will remain open and that food and essential supplies will remain plentiful. He said bare shelves that have been seen during the coronavirus pandemic are not indicative of a lack of supply, rather the result of consumers overbuying during a time of crisis.
Fong added that employees at stores and distribution centers are working “day and night” to catch up with demand, and that increased hiring is taking place to ensure products are moved to store shelves as quickly as possible.
“Everyone can help stop this unnatural cycle of demand by simply buying only what you need for a week and curbing the tendency to overbuy,” Fong said. “Getting shopping patterns back to normal will reduce stress on the distribution system and can go a long way toward creating some normalcy in our grocery stores.
“Californians can rest assured there is enough for all of us if we just buy smart and don’t overfill our carts.”
