In an effort to ensure Kern County's most disadvantaged communities don't see disproportionate rates of COVID-19, the county will use several million dollars in state grant money to fund two community groups to do outreach and awareness initiatives.
Building Healthy Communities Kern will receive $1.2 million to do a public awareness campaign in four languages — English, Spanish, Mixteco and Punjabi. It will also train outreach coordinators to go door-to-door to provide advice and tips on proper COVID-19 precautions and encourage testing even when not symptomatic. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will receive $365,000 to take over coordinating the county's mobile testing site, conduct outreach and work with youth in the target communities.
"Our goal is to inform Kern’s most vulnerable community members of the precautions they can take to slow the spread of COVID-19. Because we are all in this together," said Reyna Olaguez, communications director for Building Healthy Communities Kern.
Olaguez said Kern County’s COVID-19 hot spots are primarily in communities comprised of people of color and immigrants, and that are low-income in both urban and rural communities. Especially in the undocumented community, Olaguez said, there is more trust when it is a community group doing the outreach rather than a government agency. Building Healthy Communities' work will include a number of other organizations including the Dolores Huerta Foundation and The Jakara Movement, a group that works with the Indian population in the San Joaquin Valley.
The contracts are part of an effort to help Kern remain in compliance with the state's new health equity measure, an indicator used by the state to determine if a county can proceed to the next tier of re-opening. The state wants census tracts in the most disadvantaged areas of a county to have a combined COVID-19 test positivity rate that is not significantly higher than the overall countywide test positivity rate. Kern currently meets this requirement.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said the individual test positivity rates in Kern's affected census tracts range from zero to as high as 20 percent. The census tracts are located in portions of Arvin, Lamont, Wasco, Shafter, McFarland, Delano and the eastern and northern parts of Bakersfield. The Kern County Counsel's office refused to release the actual test positivity rates for each census tract citing privacy concerns.
According to the California Department of Public Health, while these low-ranking census tracts are home to 24 percent of Californians they account for 40 percent of COVID-19 cases.