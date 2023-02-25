 Skip to main content
State focuses on possible methane leaks at local oil wells

20220528-bc-leakywells

In this file photo from May, leaky oil wells, marked with blue bins, can be seen from a housing development on Morningstar Avenue.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

California's recent focus on plugging methane leaks from orphan oil wells is about to move from a statewide perspective to the local level with a meeting this week on where Kern County and Bakersfield officials think remediation work should begin.

A meeting set for Monday with representatives of the California Geologic Energy Management Division is expected to go over a recent assessment, based on criteria like past problems and proximity to homes, that found Kern has by far the state's greatest concentration of potentially leaky wells deemed most urgent to address.

