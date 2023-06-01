20180626-bc-arvinair-2

In this Californian file photo, an oil pumping unit and storage tank near Shane Court in Arvin is surrounded by residential apartments, single-family homes and commercial businesses.

 Californian file photo

Leaky oil wells are raising health and safety concerns in Kern County again after inspectors found 27 sites in the Arvin-Lamont area — 40% of the total tested recently by a state task force — were emitting methane unchecked.

The findings unsettled some members of the community after it was announced during a meeting Wednesday. On Thursday, environmental justice advocates called for additional testing and direct notification to neighbors.