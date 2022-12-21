 Skip to main content
State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD

The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning's fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation Wednesday morning shortly after the Bakersfield Police Department issued a second news release about the incident saying the man who was killed had discarded his firearm after an initial encounter with officers.

